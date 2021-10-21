Warriors Players Who Will Determine GSW's Ceiling During 2021-22 Season

0 of 3

So far so good for the 2021-22 Golden State Warriors.

It's only one game, and it wasn't always pretty, but the Warriors still fought their way to a 121-114 season-opening win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry powered through uncharacteristic shooting woes to tally a triple-double. Jordan Poole kept the scoreboard spinning with long-range splashes and shifty dribble drives. Nemanja Bjelica shattered even the most outlandish expectations with 15 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high plus-20 in 26 minutes.

For already optimistic fans, the victory allowed imaginations to run wild. Maybe the Warriors really could snap out of a two-year playoff drought and right back into the championship race.

Is that possible? Time travel into the future, see what kind of season the following three players have and you'll probably have your answer.