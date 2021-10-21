Lakers Players Who Will Determine LA's Ceiling During 2021-22 Season

0 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers got their first real look at the 2021-22 squad in their season-opener on Tuesday.

They'll need more time—maybe a lot more—to get a good idea of what this roster can do.

The game, a 121-114 loss to the visiting Golden State Warriors, left a mixed bag of results. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were all-caps AWESOME, combining for 67 points and 22 rebounds. Their overhauled supporting cast was much more miss than hit, starting with Russell Westbrook, who had eight points on 13 shots in his Lakers debut.

Can L.A. rebound from last season's first-round loss and capture its second world title in three years? Or are the Lakers headed toward another disappointment? The following three players will have major roles in deciding their fate.