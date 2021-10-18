3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 6 Loss

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Giants were shorthanded. They were hosting one of the top teams in the NFL. And they didn't have much momentum. So what transpired Sunday afternoon wasn't exactly a surprise.

The Giants lost 38-11 to the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium, falling for the second straight week and dropping to 1-5 this season. Although they led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, things took a sharp turn the other way from there.

Los Angeles scored four second-quarter touchdowns and 38 consecutive points to build a 35-point lead by early in the fourth quarter. The Giants didn't get into the end zone until Elijhaa Penny scored on a four-yard touchdown run with six minutes, 21 seconds to go in the game.

Here are three takeaways from New York's Week 6 loss.