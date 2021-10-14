Top 7 Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 6 of College Football

1 of 7

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

It's been just two seasons since the Tigers won a national championship under Ed Orgeron. But since that national title won with quarterback and future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Joe Burrow, LSU has gone 8-8 under Orgeron. LSU finished 2020 5-5 with losses to unranked Mississippi State, Missouri and Auburn. That paired with losses to Alabama and Texas A&M caused the Tigers to miss out on a bowl game for the first time since 1999.

There have been other issues, as well. Orgeron was added as a defendant over the summer in a Title IX lawsuit against LSU. The head coach was accused of failing to report a student's allegation of rape made against Tigers running back Derrius Guice to the school's Title IX office.

On the field, LSU is just one of four teams since 1936 (when the modern AP Poll era began) to go 9-7 or worse in its next 16 games after its national title, per ESPN Stats and Info. TCU went 6-10 after it won the 1938 title, Minnesota went 9-7 after its 1941 title and Auburn went 9-7 after its national championship in 2010.

LSU dropped to 3-3 last week after a 42-21 loss to Kentucky; the Tigers lost 24-19 to Auburn the week before. Unfortunately for Orgeron, it doesn't look like he will return to winning ways anytime soon. LSU plays No. 20 Florida this week, where the Tigers are currently 11.5-point underdogs at home. LSU then has three more games against ranked opponents, including at No. 13 Ole Miss, at No. 5 Alabama following a bye and No. 17 Arkansas at home on Nov. 13. The Tigers then get Louisiana-Monroe at home before the season finale against No. 21 Texas A&M. So yeah, it seems unlikely that LSU will even finish at .500 this year.

LSU has had a number of key players go down to season-ending injuries, too—the list includes starting cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Wicks leading receiver Kayshon Boutte. Losing key players is a stroke of bad luck for any head coach, but Orgeron's time in Baton Rouge appears to be running out.