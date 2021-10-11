Miami QB D'Eriq King to Have Season-Ending Surgery for Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Doug Murray

University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King will miss the rest of the 2021 season after getting surgery on his right shoulder, head coach Manny Diaz announced on 560 WQAM radio Monday (via ESPN's Andrea Adelson).

Tyler Van Dyke will be the team's starter going forward.

King initially suffered the shoulder injury during the team's Sept. 18 loss to Michigan State, sitting out the next two games against Central Connecticut and Virginia. The Hurricanes went 1-1 in this stretch to fall to 2-3 on the season.

King played the entire game against Michigan State without missing an offensive snap, although Diaz admitted afterwards the injury was significant.

"D'Eriq's roughed up pretty good," the coach said on the radio two days later.

King has struggled with injuries throughout his collegiate career, beginning at Houston. His 2018 season came to an early end because of a torn meniscus in his knee. After transferring to Miami in 2020, the quarterback tore his ACL last December.

The sixth-year senior worked his way back to the field and was considered a Heisman Trophy contender entering 2021, but his season now comes to an end after just three games. King finished the year with 767 passing yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions.

Van Dyke and Jake Garcia split time in relief of King in the blowout win against Central Connecticut, but it was Van Dyke who played in Saturday's 30-28 loss to Virginia. The 6'4" freshman finished 15-of-29 for 203 passing yards and one touchdown, adding another score on the ground.

The Connecticut native entered Miami as a 4-star recruit considered the No. 7 pro-style passer in the 2020 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Van Dyke will now look to live up to expectations with the Hurricanes, starting with next week's game against North Carolina.