3 Reasons the Giants Should Be Sellers at the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New York Giants experienced one of the most nightmarish starts of the 2021 NFL season.

After five weeks, the Giants are 1-4 and have one of the longest injury lists in the league.

Before Week 5, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram missed time because of injuries. Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay all left Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

New York will take a makeshift offense into Week 6's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, which has the potential to have one of the most lopsided scores of the weekend.

Although the Giants play three of their next four games at home, they are against the Rams, Carolina and Las Vegas. There is also a road trip to Kansas City mixed in for Week 8.

At this point, the Giants have to be considered one of the potential sellers at the trade deadline. And with every loss, head coach Joe Judge faces a hotter seat for job security.