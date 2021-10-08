Ranking the Top 5 Matches of the 2021-22 English Premier League Season so Far

0 of 6

John Powell/Getty Images

The English Premier League has had an excellent two months of exciting play to dive into over the international break to pass the time until domestic play returns.

About a fifth of the way through the campaign, we've seen some standout performances by those we expected to battle it out at the top of the table and some slightly more surprising showings from those we didn't have as high hopes for. Either way, it's been a fantastic start, with fans in the stands and the sun shining.

While we await the return of the league Oct. 16, let's take a quick look back at the best contests of the season so far, ranked by entertainment value, size of the moment and quality of the football played. As a bonus, there's a quick look at the matches you won't want to miss in the months ahead.