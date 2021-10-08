Ranking the Top 5 Matches of the 2021-22 English Premier League Season so FarOctober 8, 2021
Ranking the Top 5 Matches of the 2021-22 English Premier League Season so Far
The English Premier League has had an excellent two months of exciting play to dive into over the international break to pass the time until domestic play returns.
About a fifth of the way through the campaign, we've seen some standout performances by those we expected to battle it out at the top of the table and some slightly more surprising showings from those we didn't have as high hopes for. Either way, it's been a fantastic start, with fans in the stands and the sun shining.
While we await the return of the league Oct. 16, let's take a quick look back at the best contests of the season so far, ranked by entertainment value, size of the moment and quality of the football played. As a bonus, there's a quick look at the matches you won't want to miss in the months ahead.
5. Brentford 3, Liverpool 3 (Brentford Community Stadium, September 25)
One of those matches that just had it all. Newly promoted Brentford welcomed mighty Liverpool to Brentford Community Stadium, and what unfolded was 90 minutes of pure, unadulterated footballing chaos.
Two first-half goals, the opener from the home side's Ethan Pinnock and an equalizer from Diogo Jota, set the stage for a second period that gave us four more goals and some riveting action. There was VAR drama, Liverpool's very bright yellow change kit and a huge individual milestone as Mohamed Salah netted his 100th league goal for the Reds.
Was it the result we expected? Absolutely not. Was it a result that we all enjoyed (even Liverpool fans, to some extent)? No question about it.
4. Brentford 2, Arsenal 0 (Brentford Community Stadium, August 13)
Back-to-back Brentford matches in the fixtures of the year so far? You better believe it.
The first match of the Premier League season did not disappoint, as the Bees hosted Arsenal on Friday the 13th in what would go down as quite the frightening evening for the visiting Gunners.
First, a few words on the atmosphere: absolutely stunning. It was Brentford's first EPL match and its first in the top flight in nearly 75 years, and the crowd did not disappoint, bringing the noise in a contest many of the fans had long dreamed of. After the result, the tears flowed from the faces of elderly and young fans alike, as the wait was finally over and their club made the most of it. Truly special.
What the fans maybe didn't expect was how the match would go.
Sergi Canos sent the lucky fans on hand into raptures with a 22nd-minute opener that was well deserving of Brentford's first Premier League strike. A second late in the second half from Christian Norgaard wasn't as impressive for the home side, but it meant just as much, as it practically sealed the victory against a sluggish Arsenal side.
An incredible football match that was a long, long time coming.
3. Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Emirates Stadium, September 26)
Like Brentford above, we let Arsenal make its way into two straight matches, and for good reason, as the first north London derby of the season was a fantastic spectacle.
Coming into the match, the teams' form told very different stories. Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham won its first three matches of the season before losing the next three (including this derby). Arsenal, on the other hand, opened with three straight defeats and made an impressive turnaround by winning the next three.
From the jump, the match was fiery and entertaining. Arsenal needed the win to continue its return to relevance, while Spurs wanted to snap their skid and reinsert themselves among the league's elite.
The Gunners ended up with a first-half barrage of three goals in 22 minutes of match play that propelled them to a famous 3-1 victory and, in effect, revitalized the red half of north London at a time when it desperately needed a shot in the arm.
2. Manchester United 4, Newcastle United 1 (Old Trafford, September 11)
This match needs no introduction: Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford in a Red Devils uniform.
In the days leading up to the closure of the transfer window, few thought Ronaldo would leave Juventus, let alone manufacture a sensational return to Manchester United, the place the legend began in earnest for the Portuguese superstar. Yet the deal was agreed to, and the No. 7 shirt returned to the 36-year-old's back like it was never swapped out for the all-white of Real Madrid more than a decade prior.
And there he was, walking out the corner tunnel at the back of the starting XI ready to give the near 80,000 fans on hand a day they would never forget. And that's exactly what happened. A 4-1 win in which he netted an incredible brace in a stadium that at times felt like the roof was going to fly off from all the energy bouncing around it.
United has struggled since that day, with results inconsistent relative to its stature and squad, but on that day, nothing else mattered. Ronaldo was back, and so was Manchester United. It remains to be seen how the rest of the campaign shakes out for the Red Devils, but CR7's return will surely go down as one of the top highlights.
1. Liverpool 2, Manchester City 2 (Anfield, October 3)
Two of the title favorites. The last two champions of the league. First and second in the table ahead of the the gameweek. There was plenty at stake—and it did not disappoint.
The first half, despite a number of great opportunities and strong play by both sides, ended scoreless, and we were all left wondering whether this would be another disappointing matchup between the top clubs in the land. It didn't take long for the second half to dash that thought from our minds.
Sadio Mane completed an excellent Liverpool team move just before the hour mark to give the home side the 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later, City's Phil Foden fired a lightning bolt across goal to equalize for the champions. Then it got really good.
On 76 minutes, Mo Salah produced one of the finest individual goals of not just his career but perhaps Premier League history, dashing and dancing around three, four, five City defenders with the ease of a man playing against kids to the finish past Ederson to put Liverpool up 2-1. Just an incredible goal, one that gets more impressive with each viewing.
Kevin De Bruyne levelled the score at 2-2 with a hit from distance that took a deflection on the way in. The action never wavered, and a point apiece was fully deserved. End-to-end, fast, physical, aggressive, nonstop excitement. It might have been one of the most vintage Premier League matches we've seen in some time. Hopefully it won't be the last this season.
Upcoming Matches to Mark on Your Calendar
Leicester City vs. Manchester United (King Power Stadium, October 16)
The Foxes have stumbled out of the gate and need to start winning matches. Man Utd, as noted, has been inconsistent. Something has to give in this one.
Newcastle United vs. Tottenham (St. James' Park, October 17)
With Newcastle newly sold to owners with wealth beyond any of our wildest dreams, this match will signal a brand-new era in not only Newcastle's history but that of the entire English Premier League.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool (Old Trafford, October 24)
Could be the biggest match of the year to date. Two bitter rivals trying to keep up with the top of the table in a match featuring Ronaldo, Salah, Paul Pogba, Virgil van Dijk. All the big stars in what should be a massive contest.
Manchester United vs. Manchester City (Old Trafford, November 6)
Another huge match featuring the Red Devils: It's the Manchester Derby. It should be a hugely important and entertaining contest in which the new (or old with Ronaldo back in the mix) Utd welcomes the champions to Old Trafford.
Everton vs. Tottenham (Goodison Park, November 7)
Both teams want to be in the conversation for the European places and potentially for more. Getting a result against a contemporary as we head into the holiday period would be massive for both sides.