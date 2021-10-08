MLB Playoffs 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Predictions for Friday's ALDS, NLDS

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

What better way is there to spend a Friday than with four MLB postseason games on the tube?

Not many, if any. And if you are the betting sort or a lover of daily fantasy, we've got your odds for that slate of games and a few predictions for players poised to have a big night, and send you into the weekend in style while they're at it.

Friday Odds

Chicago White Sox (+108) at Houston Astros (-126)

Atlanta Braves (+132) at Milwaukee Brewers (-156)

Boston Red Sox (+110) at Tampa Bay Rays (-130)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-118) at San Francisco Giants (+100)

DFS Advice

You've already been recommended to get players like Boston's Bobby Dalbec, San Francisco's Logan Webb and Atlanta's Austin Riley in your DFS lineups, so we won't go back through that here. Instead, we'll focus on a few other players set to have big performances.

For your other rotation spot, Lucas Giolito is the play. In 88 career at-bats, Astros' players are hitting a combined .140 against the White Sox starter, with four homers and 18 strikeouts. And in his lone start against Houston this year, he threw a three-hit, one-run complete game, walking six batters while striking out eight.

The 27-year-old has also been solid on the road, going 7-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91.1 innings. And he finished strong, going 2-0 with a 2.21 ERA and 21 strikeouts in his last four starts.

With Chicago needing a win after losing Game 1 on Thursday, Giolito is the right man for the job. He'll have a strong showing for your DFS squad.

Whether you rock with Riley or not, consider double-dipping Atlanta's lineup with Dansby Swanson. All he's done in his career against Corbin Burnes is go 4-for-5 with two homers and five RBI. It's a small sample size, sure, and you may be worried that he has struggled down the stretch (.185 with just one homer in the past 30 days).

But some batters just see certain pitchers well. Bank on Swanson doing work against Burnes.

For your catcher, don't overthink it and just go with Buster Posey. Not only is he hitting .311 at AT&T Park this year, but his power numbers have also largely come against right-handed pitchers (12 homers, 38 RBI, 45 runs).

Yes, Walker Buehler has been lights out in his last two starts (2-0 with a 0.75 ERA, .150 batting average against and 16 strikeouts in 12 innings). But Posey is hitting .325 with two homers and 14 RBI in his past 30 days. He's a nice investment at catcher.

Oh, and that Brandon Lowe fella? Well, it doesn't really matter who the Red Sox throw at him. In 71 at-bats against their pitchers, he is hitting .321 with six homers and 16 RBI. Don't be surprised if he opens the ALDS with a big night.

