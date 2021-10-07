MLB Playoffs 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Predictions for ALDS, NLDS

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The MLB divisional-round matchups are set, with the Los Angeles Dodgers punching their ticket after a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Below we'll break down the odds for every series and dole out some daily fantasy advice.

Playoff Series Odds

Houston Astros (-130) vs. Chicago White Sox (+112)

Tampa Bay Rays (-168) vs. Boston Red Sox (+144)

Milwaukee Brewers (-142) vs. Atlanta Braves (+120)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-144) vs. San Francisco Giants (+122)

Odds via FanDuel.

Daily Fantasy Predictions

Let's break down one player from every series primed to have a huge impact, and who you should be seriously considering in daily fantasy formats.

You're gonna want to get Lance McCullers Jr. in those lineups for his Game 1 start vs. the White Sox. He went 2-0 against Chicago this season with a 2.08 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 innings. The White Sox hit just .103 against him.

For his postseason career, the 28-year-old has a 3.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 14 total appearances (seven starts) and 46 innings. He had 185 strikeouts this season. He's not going to come cheap, but he'll be worth the investment.

Bobby Dalbec, meanwhile, has enjoyed himself some Tampa Bay pitching this season, hitting .277 with four homers, 17 RBI and six runs against the Rays. And he's been pretty hot down the stretch, with 14 homers, 38 RBI and 23 runs since the start of August.

The 26-year-old isn't the sexiest pick, but he could offer you some excellent bang for your buck.

Don't be afraid to roll with Logan Webb vs. the Dodgers in Game 1. He went 1-0 against them this season with a 2.25 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 innings, while L.A. hit just .127 against him. He also has been incredible at home (6-0 with a 1.96 ERA, 86 strikeouts in 73.1 innings and a .213 batting average against).

The Giants star will take care of you Friday.

Finally, don't overthink it: Get Austin Riley in those lineups. He has 20 dingers since the start of July. He hit .350 against the Brewers this season. He destroys right-handed pitching (.312 with 30 homers, 89 runs and a .941 OPS) and gets Corbin Burnes in Game 1 and Brandon Woodruff in Game 2.

Sometimes, the answer is right in front of your face. In this case, the answer is Riley.

