Predicting Every NBA Team's Starting Lineup and Top Reserves This Season

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Let's talk some 2021-22 NBA rotations, shall we?

This discussion, for the record, will not include conventional depth charts. Sincere apologies to all the traditionalists out there. The obfuscation of positions renders that process a tad archaic.

Starting-five forecasts and top-10-rotation musings will be our bread and butter instead. Stay tuned for our crack at crunch-time lineups and quirky five-man units we should all be dying to see.

Building each team's starting five isn't always meant to be a meritocratic process. These lineups are merely what we should expect to see as the most used opening combination when the entire roster is healthy. Players who are expected to miss all or most of the season—think: Kawhi Leonard—won't be included. Anyone who should be back by the midway point or earlier (i.e. Klay Thompson) will be viewed without condition.

Cobbling together a crop of top reserves is a far more subjective exercise. It seeks to juggle what's most likely to happen with what should happen and what could happen as the season plows on.

Not every team is beholden to a 10-man rotation. Some are shorter. Others are longer. This is just a stab at which 10 players will lead their team in court time. Because projections are fun, and since everybody loves a good argument, reserves will be listed in order of who we think will receive the most minutes.

Now, please proceed with an open mind and the best of vibes.