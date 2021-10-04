3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 4 Win

1 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

After he suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle in 2020, it was fair to ask when or whether Prescott could return to Pro Bowl form. The answer? As soon as he took the playing field again.

Prescott is picking up where he left off before the injury—he led the league in passing when his season was cut short. He isn't leading the league this year (he's 12th) because Dallas' run game has been effective, but the Mississippi State product has been superb.

Though he only threw for 188 yards Sunday, Prescott rushed for 35 and tossed four touchdown passes. He's now thrown 10 touchdowns and just two picks while possessing a career-high passer rating of 116.9.

Prescott isn't going to run away with the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award as Alex Smith did a year ago. There are some viable competitors, including Saquon Barkley, Nick Bosa, Joe Burrow and Christian McCaffrey. However, Prescott is playing at an All-Pro level for a high-profile organization at the game's most important position.

Barring a meltdown or another injury, this is looking like Prescott's award to lose.