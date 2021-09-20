3 Takeaways from Cowboys Week 2 Win

0 of 3

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

After dropping a thriller against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys put on another show on Sunday. Their Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers was filled to the brim with excitement, despite what the final score might suggest.

As 20-17 games go, fans couldn't have asked for a better one. Far from a defensive struggle in the first half—the two teams combined for 472 yards of offense through two quarters—it turned into one in the second. The Cowboys and Chargers exchanged field goals in the second half, with Dallas cashing last and taking the three-point victory.

Through two weeks, the Cowboys certainly look like a playoff team. More importantly, they're 1-1 and tied with the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East.

Here's what else we learned during Dallas' Week 2 win over Los Angeles.