Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 6

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

There is a universe in which Alabama toppled Ole Miss without Bryce Young leaving that matchup as the undisputed Heisman Trophy favorite over Matt Corral. But that is not our reality.

After wideout DeVonta Smith won the award in 2020, the Heisman race runs through Tuscaloosa for the second straight year.

Young headlines the field through five weeks of the 2021 season, putting up superb numbers for the nation's No. 1 team. Corral—despite the loss to Alabama—is still next up, while Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is squarely in the hunt.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the chasers, a group that changes by the week but is starting to get a little clearer. And now, they clearly know the target.

B/R's Heisman Trophy update is released every Tuesday. The order focuses on the current favorites for the award and ranks those players as if votes were due today.