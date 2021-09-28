Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 5

0 of 7

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Does anyone want to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy? Short of SEC quarterbacks Bryce Young and Matt Corral, the list of early contenders is changing every week.

Preseason favorite Spencer Rattler and star quarterback Sam Howell are trending down. Injuries have affected JT Daniels and C.J. Stroud. Speculative picks Malik Willis and Blake Corum popped onto the radar but didn't impress last weekend.

As the calendar flips to October, the current list of prime candidates is Young, Corral and—well, who has a dartboard?

Despite that uncertainty, the Heisman race is about to get interesting. Corral and Ole Miss travel to face Young and Alabama this Saturday, which will likely produce a true No. 1 for the prestigious award.

B/R's Heisman Trophy update is released every Tuesday. The order focuses on the current favorites and ranks those players as if votes were due today.