Lakers Rumors: Latest on Frank Vogel's Deal, Offseason Trade Talks with Kings

Frank Vogel's first season with the Los Angeles Lakers was an unorthodox one, considering it was the 2019-20 campaign that got paused because of the coronavirus pandemic and completed in a bubble. Still, he led the franchise to an NBA title.

Things didn't go quite as well in Vogel's second season at the helm, as the Lakers got eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. Now, what will be in store for Vogel's third season leading the team?

Los Angeles began training camp on Tuesday, and its roster has undergone some big changes since the end of last season. So it should be interesting to see how things unfold for the team from here.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding Vogel and the Lakers heading into the 2021-22 season.

Vogel's Extension Wasn't Long-Term Deal

Even though Vogel couldn't lead the Lakers to back-to-back NBA titles, he still fared well in his second season as their head coach. Los Angeles went 42-30 in the regular season and defeated the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

It wasn't surprising when the Lakers announced over the offseason that they had signed Vogel to an extension. However, it wasn't clear how many years were added to his contract.

According to a report from The Athletic's Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Vogel had only one year extended to his deal, which now runs through the 2022-23 season. Of course, that gives him time to prove he's deserving of an even longer contract, especially with expectations remaining high in Los Angeles.

The Lakers should be a championship contender again in 2021-22 after they added Russell Westbrook to a core that already featured LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Vogel will look to provide leadership and make the correct decisions with the rest of the roster, which features plenty of experienced veterans.

Vogel has spent the past decade as a head coach in the NBA, previously leading the Indiana Pacers (2011-16) and Orlando Magic (2016-18). And if things continue to go well in Los Angeles, the 48-year-old may have a long future with the organization.

Lakers Left Kings 'Stunned' After Offseason Trade Fell Through

Before the Lakers acquired Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in a five-team deal, there were other rumored trade discussions taking place. Among them was a deal between Los Angeles and the Sacramento Kings that would have sent Buddy Hield to the Lakers.

At the time, it wasn't clear how close this move was to taking place. But as it turns out, there were many who were surprised that it didn't materialize, including the Kings.

Oram, Charania and Amick reported that Los Angeles backed off the trade when it decided to pursue Westbrook instead, which wasn't something that left Sacramento too pleased.

"The decision left Sacramento management steaming, sources said. The Kings had no idea they were even competing with a Westbrook deal, and they weren't the only ones stunned by the reversal," Oram, Charania and Amick wrote.

It would have been interesting to see how things would have gone differently if the Lakers and Kings had completed this deal, especially considering it may not have ended up in Westbrook going to Los Angeles. After this trade fell through, Hield has remained in Sacramento, where he'll begin his sixth season.