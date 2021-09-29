Fantasy Basketball 2021: Position Rankings, Team Names for Upcoming NBA Season

0 of 6

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

There are many reasons why it's always good when a new NBA season arrives. Among them is the return of fantasy basketball, which is a great way to stay invested during an 82-game season while having fun among your friends, family and others.

The 2021-22 NBA season tips off on Oct. 19, so now is the perfect time to begin thinking about which players you may want to target when your fantasy league holds its draft at some point over the next few weeks. Without a strategy and rankings, it can be easy to get off track when you're drafting players.

Heading into the season, here's a look at some early positional rankings, as well as numerous suggestions for your fantasy team's name this year.