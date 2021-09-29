Giants Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

0 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

After an 0-3 start, the New York Giants have been given just a 6.3 percent chance to win the NFC East and an 8.4 percent chance to make the playoffs by Football Outsiders.

The franchise showed some signs of life under Joe Judge in his inaugural season, but that has not translated into wins this season. A 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was the latest heartbreaker, and things aren't getting any easier with road trips to New Orleans and Dallas on the horizon and the undefeated Los Angeles Rams after that.

There's a real chance this team is 0-6 when the trade deadline starts to heat up.

If that's the case, the Giants should definitely be sellers. If they can flip a player or multiple players who are going to be expensive or simply don't fit this team's timeline for contention into a draft pick, they should be interested.

At this point, developing young players and stockpiling draft picks is the next step forward.

Here, we'll take a look at three players who could be on the block for the Giants who could net something in return.