NBA Preseason 2021: Projecting Most Intriguing Matchups on the Schedule

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Every NBA team bar the Los Angeles Lakers held their media day on Monday. They'll host theirs on Tuesday. Then, it will be full steam ahead toward the 2021-22 season, with teams now preparing for the start of the new campaign in training camps.

It won't be long before we get to see the league's 30 teams in a competitive setting, either. The NBA preseason begins Sunday, with exhibition games then taking place over the following two weeks before the regular season tips off on Oct. 19.

While the results of preseason contests don't matter, it's still fun to see players back on the court, especially after an offseason in which some free-agent signings and trades impacted the landscape of the NBA.

Here's a look at several intriguing matchups to keep an eye on during the preseason slate.