Fantasy Basketball 2021: Top NBA Player Rankings and 1st-Round Mock Draft

With less than a month until NBA tipoff, fantasy's moving parts are most certainly moving.

No one knows if Kyrie Irving will be playing on Day 1 (per the man himself in an ESPN interview), no one knows where Ben Simmons will be playing, and no one knows when a variety of injuries across the league will get rehabilitated.

Here, we'll take a look at each of the major positions and finish with a first-round mock draft.

For ranking context, these are based on expectations for performance in 12-team, nine-category head-to-head leagues. When ADP (average draft position) is mentioned, it's based on FantasyPros' expert consensus rankings.