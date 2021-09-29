11 Class of 2022 Uncommitted Prospects the Pac-12 Needs to Keep out West

0 of 11

Credit: 247Sports

With Oregon's cross-country upset of Ohio State, the top of the Pac-12 is in strong shape. But the rest of the conference still has plenty of issues.

UCLA looked good until a collapse against Fresno State, Arizona State was thumped by BYU, USC fired coach Clay Helton and the North division is a mess.

A good way out of this conundrum is to keep more top-shelf prospects at home. It has plagued the league in recent years, and though the Trojans and Ducks performed solidly in living rooms in the last recruiting cycle, more help is needed.

Every fan of the conference has to cringe when they see players such as quarterbacks Bryce Young (Alabama) and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), as well as Georgia true freshman tight end Brock Bowers and others lighting it up elsewhere.

There are again a bevy of talented playmakers in the 2022 class who are still looking for their collegiate home. Let's take a look at some top prospects the league needs to keep in the region.