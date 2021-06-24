X

    Arizona State Football's Alleged Recruiting Violations Outlined in Documents

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIJune 24, 2021

    Arizona State football team gather together prior to an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Documents sent to Arizona State's compliance department and the NCAA revealed a plethora of potential NCAA recruiting violations, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

    Dated May 31, there are 10 staff members and 13 prospects named in the allegations.

    The documents open with a straightforward message:

    "I am writing this letter to inform you about recruiting violations that are occurring at Arizona State University in their Football department. My objective is…providing enough information to assure you if Arizona State football is looked into, there will be violations found." 

    An NCAA investigation is ongoing, the school confirmed to Yahoo Sports. Thamel reported that a group text that included almost a dozen staff members "communicated regularly ... about the allegedly illicit activities in the program." 

    The allegations say 13 prospects visited campus during the pandemic-invoked recruiting dead period, which began in spring 2020 and wasn't lifted until June 21, 2021. During that time, prospective student-athletes could visit campus on their own but couldn't be entertained by coaching staff.  

    "It wasn't a secret," a staff member with direct knowledge of the visits told Thamel on June 16. "As far as knowing everyone who came into that [football] office, the number is too big and the names are too many."

    The level of evidence provided varies among the "more than a dozen allegations" in the documents, with some accompanied by screenshots and receipts, while there's no proof of other incidents. One photo is allegedly shows head coach Herm Edwards with a top recruit in the class of 2022, but Thamel said the identities of the people in the photo were unclear, as they were facing away from the camera. 

    There is reportedly documentation that three assistant coaches—Chris Hawkins, Prentice Gill and Adam Breneman—arranged flights for recruits with assistance from the mother of quarterback Jayden Daniels, Regina Jackson, who helped book some of the flights. 

    Daniels is not subject to the allegations. 

    This evidence could have major implications if the NCAA investigation results in penalties, as the Sun Devils have 20 starters returning to the field and could contend for a conference championship.

