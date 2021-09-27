3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 3 Loss

1 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Steelers' offense hasn't been able to get going this season. That's why they have scored only 27 points over their past two games. And a big reason for Pittsburgh's offensive struggles has been the lackluster play of veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Although Roethlisberger passed for a season-high 318 yards against the Bengals, it took him 58 attempts to get there. He threw a pair of interceptions and had only one touchdown, as he has yet to have multiple passing scores in a game this year.

It didn't help that Pittsburgh couldn't get its running game going (Najee Harris had 14 carries for 40 yards) or that Roethlisberger was sacked four times. But the 39-year-old QB shouldered the blame after the latest disappointing showing for the offense.

"I’m not going to point fingers at anybody else and going to point the thumb at myself," Roethlisberger said, per Will Graves of the Associated Press. "I’m trying to figure it out. I’m a little stumped by it. A little frustrated by it. I hate losing. We’re not going to quit and give up."

Despite Roethlisberger's struggles, he may still be the Steelers' best option, considering their backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins and they don't have a young prospect waiting in the wings. But if Roethlisberger keeps trending in this direction, it could be a sign that he's nearing the end of his career.