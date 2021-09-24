Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R Game of the Week

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R Game of the WeekSeptember 24, 2021
In the closest poll yet, the B/R community chose the clash between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks as the Game of the Week.
The SEC matchup drew 48.4 percent of the 5,977 total votes, edging out another neutral-site game. Notre Dame's meeting with Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago landed 37.8 percent of the votes, while Tennessee vs. Florida (9.1) and UCLA vs. Stanford (4.8) rounded out the list.
But the Week 4 spotlight heads to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Since the Aggies joined the SEC, this is the 10th time in 13 seasons that the programs have squared off in Arlington.
As always, we're readying for the showdown by looking at top NFL draft prospects, two key storylines and the latest odds.
Top NFL Draft Prospects
DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
Listed at 6'4" and 290 pounds, DeMarvin Leal's future position will depend on his NFL team. For now, though, he's primarily an edge-rusher who occasionally shifts inside—and is a nightmare to block. Leal already has 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.
Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
After picking up second-team AP All-America honors as the left guard in 2020, Kenyon Green has moved to the right side. He started at tackle in the first two games, shifting to guard in Week 3. No matter where Green plays against Arkansas, he'll be anchoring an offensive line that needed to replace four starters from last year.
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Although the Razorbacks have a run-first offense, they still boast a star receiver. Treylon Burks caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns in a second-team All-SEC year in 2020. He's made 13 receptions for 206 yards and a score in 2021.
Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas
With a nod to Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, Jalen Catalon completes this matchup's group of first-round prospects. He burst onto the scene in 2020 with 99 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Catalon, who joined Burks on the second-team All-SEC last season, is the leader of a stout secondary.
1st Major Test for Zach Calzada
Texas A&M initially named Haynes King the starting quarterback, but a right leg injury sidelined him in Week 2 against Colorado. Zach Calzada stepped in but had a rough showing, throwing a late touchdown as the Aggies grabbed an uncomfortable 10-7 win.
Last Saturday was much less concerning.
After a week of first-string reps, Calzada put together a decent day. He threw for 5.4 yards per pass attempt on Colorado but notched 8.3 against New Mexico, tallying 275 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in the 34-0 win.
Call it a nice warm-up game, though. Arkansas is a far stronger opponent than New Mexico. So far, the Razorbacks rank sixth nationally at 5.0 yards allowed per attempt.
Texas A&M has a terrific defense—more on that shortly—but Calzada needs to assemble his best performance of the young season. Otherwise, the Aggies' hopes of a College Football Playoff run will be thinning as the calendar flips to October.
Can Arkansas Run on A&M Again?
Last season, Texas A&M ranked 12th nationally in yards allowed per carry (3.3) and second in yards per game (92.0). But when the teams met in College Station, the Razorbacks scampered for 222 yards—the most A&M surrendered all year.
Will history repeat itself? If yes, the Aggies will likely struggle to match their 11-point margin of victory.
Trelon Smith leads the Hogs with 216 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback KJ Jefferson has 180 yards and two scores. They also rotate in Raheim Sanders, Dominique Johnson and AJ Green, who've combined for 373 yards and five touchdown. In short, Arkansas has a relentless group of runners.
Now, the Aggies may be stingier than they've showed. Much of last season's defense is back, so Kent State's 226 yards and Colorado's 171 might eventually be outliers. Perhaps it's taking Texas A&M a few weeks to regain its 2020 form.
Or, maybe this is a perfect opportunity for a deep Arkansas backfield to spark an upset—and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies.
Game Information and Odds
When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS Sports
Spread (via DraftKings): Texas A&M -4.5
Total: 47
Moneyline: Texas A&M -210 (bet $210 to win $100); Arkansas +175 (bet $100 to win $175)
