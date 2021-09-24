Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R Game of the Week

0 of 4

Sam Craft/Associated Press

In the closest poll yet, the B/R community chose the clash between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks as the Game of the Week.

The SEC matchup drew 48.4 percent of the 5,977 total votes, edging out another neutral-site game. Notre Dame's meeting with Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago landed 37.8 percent of the votes, while Tennessee vs. Florida (9.1) and UCLA vs. Stanford (4.8) rounded out the list.

But the Week 4 spotlight heads to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Since the Aggies joined the SEC, this is the 10th time in 13 seasons that the programs have squared off in Arlington.

As always, we're readying for the showdown by looking at top NFL draft prospects, two key storylines and the latest odds.