Ranking the Best NBA Offenses Since 2000

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NBA has changed dramatically in the past 20 years. The 2020-21 season, for example, produced the seven highest offensive ratings in league history. Modern teams continue to sharpen their ability to play more efficient offense than we've ever seen.

As we're looking to identify the best offenses of the past two decades, we'll do so with an eye on offensive prowess relative to the rest of the league at the time. That relativity helps level the playing field a bit.

Yes, today's offenses are better than most of the NBA's top units 15 to 20 years ago. However, some older scoring attacks produced at a higher level than the rest of the league at the time. They deserve praise for being ahead of the offensive efficiency curve.

Or, perhaps more accurately, for paying Steve Nash.

While the order is subjective, the choices are based on various metrics―offensive rating and effective field-goal percentage, among others―compared to the league's season average.