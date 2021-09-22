3 49ers Trade Targets After Week 2

0 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Just two weeks into the season, and it's easy to see that the San Francisco 49ers are going to be locked in a battle for playoff positioning in the toughest division in the NFL.

Kyle Shanahan's team got to 2-0 on Sunday with a 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. That's the good news. The bad news is that three teams in the division also go into Week 3 with 2-0 records.

The division's lone loss came in overtime where the Seattle Seahawks just couldn't stop Derrick Henry from setting up a game-winning field goal.

So, the 49ers find themselves off to a great start, but there is an arms race brewing in which a midseason trade could make all the difference. San Francisco still has some weaknesses on the roster that could be strengthened by adding another body via trade.

If that's the route it chooses to go, these three names are worth making a phone call about.