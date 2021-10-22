Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Cleared to Return from Ankle Injury, Could Return in Week 8

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been cleared to return from an ankle injury and could play as soon as Week 8.

According to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Jeudy was cleared to play in Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Browns, but he didn't think it was fair to put him on the field without any practice time. Fangio added that he believes Jeudy will be good to go next week against the Washington Football Team, however.

The 22-year-old suffered an ankle injury during Denver's Week 1 win over the New York Giants, and he has subsequently missed the past six games. Jeudy played well in the one game he has appeared in this season, making six catches for 72 yards.

Jeudy was healthy enough to play in all 16 games as a rookie last season, and he finished with 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns.

The Alabama product has flashed the potential that convinced the Broncos to select him with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft on multiple occasions, and he figures to be a key part of the team's aerial attack for seasons to come despite the injury issues he has dealt with this season.

Jeudy's impending return could not come at a better time for the Broncos, as they have dropped each of their past four games after starting the season 3-0.

The talented wideout will improve an already talented Broncos receiving corps that is headlined by Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Kendall Hinton.

When Jeudy does officially return to action, he will likely battle Sutton for the title of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's No. 1 target in the passing game.