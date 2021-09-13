X

    Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Set to Miss 4-6 Weeks After Ankle Injury vs. Giants

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2021

    New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22) and Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton, right, check on Jerry Jeudy (10) after Jeudy was injured during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will miss 4-6 weeks because of a high ankle sprain, head coach Vic Fangio said Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

    The second-year Alabama product seemed primed for a breakout before suffering the injury in the Week 1 win over the New York Giants. He had six receptions for 72 yards by early in the third quarter before awkwardly turning his ankle and being carted off the field.

    Jeudy had showcased plenty of upside during his first season despite inconsistent quarterback play from Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien. The first-round pick appeared in all 16 games and finished with 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns.

    A good rapport with new starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater led to a strong start to the season, as he tallied seven targets Sunday. The team will now have to look further down the depth chart for answers at receiver.

    Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler will be called upon to take on a bigger role with Jeudy out of the lineup. 

