Stock Watch on Year 1 College Football Coaches

The 2021 college football season features 18 coaches in their first year at a new school. Some are familiar names, others previously held major jobs and still more are first-time head coaches at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

Two weeks into the campaign, we're checking in on them.

Let's be clear: We're nowhere close to hitting a panic button—not even after Southern Miss head coach Will Hall said he was feeling like a fraud—if the early returns haven't been strong.

At this point of the season, though, it's a good opportunity to highlight early results and assess expectations for the rest of 2021.

Note: Neither the ACC nor any independent program hired a new coach during the past offseason.