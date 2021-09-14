Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 3

0 of 7

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Perhaps other than Lamar Jackson a half-decade ago, this short phrase is true: You can't win a Heisman Trophy in September.

But you can lose it.

Two weeks into the 2021 season, changes are starting to happen on the list of Heisman front-runners. We're already waving goodbye to Miami quarterback D'Eriq King and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis. They're not officially eliminated, but it would take a pretty heroic effort to rejoin the discussion.

Their departures allow for a couple of new faces on B/R's Heisman ranking, which we will unveil every Tuesday throughout the fall.

As always, remember we are not projecting the future winner. It's a snapshot of this moment in 2021, highlighting the most notable changes in the race for college football's top individual award.