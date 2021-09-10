Report: JT Daniels to Miss Georgia's Home Opener vs. UAB with Oblique Injury

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

No. 2 Georgia's starting quarterback J.T. Daniels is likely to miss this weekend's home opener against UAB with an oblique injury, according to Maria Martin of 11 Alive News in Atlanta.

Backup Carson Beck, a redshirt freshman, will likely start if Daniels remains unavailable, per Clint Buckley of 247Sports. The Jacksonville native was the No. 9 pro-style QB in the class of 2020 and held offers from Alabama, Florida and Boston College before signing with the Bulldogs.

Daniels, meanwhile, saw his stock soar following a season-opening 10-3 victory over No. 3 Clemson last week. The Heisman candidate passed for 135 yards with an interception but completed 22 of 30 passes against a stout Tigers defense that limited UGA's offense to 256 yards total.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Daniels +1800 (bet $100 to win $1800) to capture the Heisman—the sixth-best odds behind Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Spencer Rattler, CJ Stroud and DJ Uiagalelei.

If Beck isn't the option at QB, the job would fall to fellow backup Stetson Bennett IV.

Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson:

"Both Beck and Daniels are pocket-oriented quarterbacks. Beck may be a bit more daring with his throws, which could mean more downfield shots, but he's also more raw, so it could mean a few more mistakes. Georgia was likely to try more downfield throws anyway, but unless receivers Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock play on Saturday, there are still limitations to what the passing game can do in the short term.

"Bennett, a senior who is more mobile than Daniels and Beck, started five games last season including wins against Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky. He threw for nearly 200 yards per game in his five starts and often extended plays with his legs."

Even with UAB coming off a 31-0 victory over Jacksonville State to open the season, oddsmakers don't appear too concerned about Daniels' health. The Bulldogs are listed as 23.5-point favorites at FanDuel, with odds currently suspended on DraftKings.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium.

