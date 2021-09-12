NFL Scores Week 1: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Opening Games

NFL Scores Week 1: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Opening GamesSeptember 12, 2021
After a riveting Thursday night season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys that featured yet another legendary last-minute drive by Tom Brady, the NFL’s Week 1 early Sunday slate didn’t quite bring the same heat. Only two of the nine games were decided by fewer than seven points, and the two that did featured just 69 points combined.
As a result, the eye-popping fantasy performances were few and far between, though a couple players put up surprising numbers that are sure to make their team owners happy.
Week 1 NFL Results
Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16
Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6
Los Angeles Chargers 20, Washington Football Team 16
Carolina 19, New York Jets 14
Arizona, 38, Tennessee 13
Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16
Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24 (OT)
Houston 37, Jacksonville 14
San Francisco 41, Detroit 33
Top Fantasy Football Stars for Week 1
In his first game as Detroit’s starting signal-caller, Jared Goff did everything he could to keep the Lions in it against a very hot San Francisco offense. He completed 38 of 57 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns, though he did throw a costly interception.
Fantasy points: 28.92
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia
After being named the starter late last season in Philadelphia, a lot of questions swirled around Jalen Hurts and his ability to lead the Eagles’ offense. For one week at least, he answered those questions with a resounding yes. In addition to 264 passing yards and three touchdowns, Hurts added seven carries for 62 yards, highlighting his dual-threat ability that makes him so dangerous as a streaming option.
Fantasy points: 28.76
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina
Arguably the most dynamic player in the league, McCaffrey was a sight for sore eyes in Carolina after missing nearly all of last season due to injuries. It’s safe to say he’s back to pre-injury form, though, as he did a little bit of everything in Carolina’s 19-14 win over the New York Jets. He carried the ball 21 times for 98 yards and added nine catches on nine targets for 89 more yards, yet he surprisingly didn’t get into the endzone despite 30 total touches. Still, he led all running backs in the early window with 27.7 points.
Fantasy points: 27.7
D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, RBs, Detroit
Even in today’s NFL where a single workhorse back has gone out of style, it’s not that common to see two running backs on the same team produce what Williams and Swift did against the 49ers. Williams, who played a backup role in Green Bay behind Aaron Jones last season, accounted for 110 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. And he was particularly good in PPR leagues, as eight of those touches came in the passing game. Swift, meanwhile, caught eight passes for 65 yards and added 39 yards on the ground. Considering the 49ers were a top-five defense in yards allowed last season and Detroit hung 41 points and 430 yards on them, the duo of Williams and Swift, as well as Goff, could be interesting options on the waiver wire.
Fantasy points: Williams (25.0), Swift (24.4)