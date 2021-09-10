Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Ennis and Damian Jones

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have undergone a massive overhaul this offseason. The core duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis remains, but many new pieces have been added in free agency and via the trade market.

The most notable move, of course, was the trade acquisition of nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. The latest was the signing of center DeAndre Jordan.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jordan is signing a one-year deal worth $2.6 million:

The signing of Jordan comes after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Detroit Pistons. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times confirmed that Jordan was immediately a target for Los Angeles following the trade:

With Jordan in the fold, Los Angeles is likely done making moves before training camp—likely, but not definitely.

There are still a couple of players who have been linked to L.A. but have not yet been acquired by the Lakers.

James Ennis is a free-agent wing who could help L.A. retool its offensive game plan. Putting shooters around James and Davis would help the Lakers create spacing and capitalize on the attention that those two demand on the interior. Ennis—who shot 47.3 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from three-point range last season—would qualify as a shooting asset.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ennis is also on L.A.'s radar.

"James Ennis has drawn interest from the Blazers as well as the Bulls, Lakers, and Magic, I'm told," Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote.

The Lakers would face competition from the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic, but Ennis remains available if L.A. wants to pursue him.

Another player, center Damian Jones, is likely now unavailable but of interest to the Lakers. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Los Angeles tried to acquire Jones before Jordan became available and before the Sacramento Kings guaranteed his 2021-22 salary.

"League sources say that the Lakers had strong interest earlier in the summer in trying to reacquire Damian Jones, but Sacramento elected to retain Jones and make his contract guaranteed for the coming season," Stein wrote.

Jones is set to earn $1.98 million in 2021-22.

Jones is likely off the table for L.A. now, but the team's interest in him and its acquisition of Jordan seems to indicate that Marc Gasol could be on his way out—something to which Woike alluded.

Stein also noted before the Jordan deal that Gasol was no lock to make the final roster.

"League sources say that L.A. has explored the pursuit of other centers even though Gasol has one year left on his original two-year deal," Stein wrote in late August.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Gasol has considered not returning to L.A.

If the Lakers don't plan to carry Gasol on their roster this season, they could create a space for a player like Ennis or Jones to join them. Training camp is scheduled to kick off on September 28, and it wouldn't be a shock to see L.A. make another addition between now and then.