Report: Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Expected to Remain on Leave for Rest of Season

Warning: This story contains graphic allegations of sexual assault.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer reportedly is expected to stay on administrative leave for the remainder of the 2021 season, including the playoffs.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the update Friday:

Major League Baseball placed Bauer on leave in early July, and that leave has been extended eight times through Friday.

Pasadena (California) police finished their investigation into sexual assault allegations against Bauer, and the case is now in the hands of the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic outlined the woman's accusations of sexual assault and intimate partner violence against Bauer. She made the allegations in an ex-parte filing requesting a restraining order against Bauer. The ex-parte restraining order was granted on June 28.

The woman said that two sexual encounters with Bauer in April and May included him "punching her in the face, vagina, and buttocks, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times," all without her prior consent. She also said that on one occasion Bauer "penetrated her anally" while unconscious.

The woman also stated that she suffered "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face" following the encounter in May.

Bauer has denied the accusations, and his agent, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement on the matter.

Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied the woman's request for a permanent restraining order on Aug. 19, per Steve Henson and Ethan Sears of the Los Angeles Times.

Bauer is in his 10th MLB season and first with the Dodgers. He made 17 starts before being placed on leave.