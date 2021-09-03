Report: Trevor Bauer's Administrative Leave Extended Through Sept. 10

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reportedly agreed to extend Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's paid administrative leave through at least Sept. 10, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This marks the eighth time Bauer's administrative leave has been extended since he was first placed on leave in July.

The reigning National League Cy Young winner is under investigation by MLB for alleged sexual assault and intimate partner violence, while police in Pasadena, California, have sent their criminal investigation to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

In mid-August, a California judge denied a request for a restraining order by a woman who had previously gained an ex-parte restraining order on June 28.

The woman says Bauer assaulted her on two instances in April and May. In the ex-parte documents obtained by Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, she said Bauer choked her unconscious with her own hair and penetrated her anally while she was unconscious. She said Bauer punched her multiple times, resulting in two black eyes, a swollen lip and facial bruising.

Bauer has repeatedly said he acted with the woman's consent both in public and legal proceedings.

MLB placed Bauer on administrative leave on July 2. The league's collective bargaining agreement requires joint approval from MLB and the MLBPA to extend the leave an additional seven days at a time, to which both sides agreed on multiple occasions pending the outcome of MLB's investigation.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's unclear if or when Bauer could return to Los Angeles' rotation should he be reinstated. Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported in late July that "a majority of players do not want Bauer back under any circumstances."

That uncertainty was part of the reason the Dodgers acquired Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline, boosting a rotation that already featured Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias.

Either way, the Dodgers still have Bauer signed to a massive three-year, $102 million contract with two years remaining.