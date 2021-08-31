How NBA's Best Dynamic Duos Can Become Big 3s

1 of 5

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Celtics might have the Association's top young tandem in All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. There will be times during the upcoming season when it seems those two are already leading a Big Three, as Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder or even Al Horford might appear up to the third-wheel challenge.

But the gap between Boston's top two and the rest is wide enough to know this team is one elite player short of a true title-chasing trio. The Shamrocks likely need to work the trade market to find that missing third, as their free-agent funds look tight for the foreseeable future and their floor is too high to deliver a prime draft asset.

While just about every win-now dreamer is hoping Bradley Beal eventually seeks a split from the Washington Wizards, Boston should be especially interested in a Beal deal. Not only would he give this offense the third scorer it needs, but he'd also join forces with Tatum, a longtime friend and fellow St. Louis native.

"He's someone that I've always looked up to and still look up to this day," Tatum said, per NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes. "It's just we want the extreme best for each other. Two guys that play at a very high level and are always pushing each other. ... That's just kind of the relationship that we have."

Whether it's Beal or some disgruntled star, the Celtics might have the trade chips to get something done. They can offer financial relief in Schroder's expiring deal or Horford's partially guaranteed contract or stability in the form of the recently extended Smart and Robert Williams III. They have long-term lottery tickets like Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford to sweeten an offer.

If Boston opts for the Big Three route, it should be able to trade its way there.