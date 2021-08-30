Raiders' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

As Jon Gruden enters the fourth season of his second stint as the team's head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to emerge as a legitimate playoff contender. They have reached the postseason only once in the past 18 seasons, and they haven't won a playoff game since the 2002 campaign.

The AFC West is going to be a tough division. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, while the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos could make progress from 2020. But the Raiders are right in the mix and will likely be battling for a playoff berth as well.

Over the past three seasons, the Raiders have displayed steady improvement, which led to an 8-8 showing in 2020. What needs to happen in order for them to take the next step?

Here are three keys to success for Las Vegas entering the upcoming season.