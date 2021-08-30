College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 Ahead of Week 1

1 of 3

Josh Morgan/Associated Press

Just as it has been for much of the last decade, the Buckeyes, Crimson Tide and Tigers appear to be the CFP favorites. This year, though, the trio are replacing a ton of talent, especially on offense. For starters, all three of their quarterbacks (Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence) left for the NFL. But it's more than just a new face under center for CFB's perennial powers.

Clemson returns just four starters, including three offensive linemen and tight end Braden Galloway.

Tigers starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns against Notre Dame in Lawrence's absence because of COVID-19 last season. The expectations surrounding the former 5-star recruit are high, and rightfully so. The pressure will be on the talent around him for the Tigers to keep humming at a championship pace.

Star receiver Justyn Ross, who missed all of 2020 after undergoing a scary spinal surgery last June, will be back for the Tigers. During his first two seasons at Clemson, he had 1,865 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Clemson's ground game, which must replace first-rounder Travis Etienne, will have backs Kobe Pace and Lyn-J Dixon leading the way. Dixon has the edge in experience, with 190 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries last season, but Pace has reportedly come on strong in fall camp. We'll get to see just how good this rebuilt offense looks against Georgia in Week 1.

Like Clemson, Alabama has considerable holes to fill.

The Tide's list includes the aforementioned Jones, running back Najee Harris and receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, who has just 13 career completions, will take over under center this fall. While we haven't seen much of Young, the former 5-star recruit will have big shoes to fill. Wideout John Metchie III, who had 916 yards and six touchdowns behind Smith, will lead the receiving corps. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. will head up the Tide's running game after averaging 5.3 yards per carry last season.

And that leaves us with Ohio State, which gets six starters back.

Those include second-team All-Big Ten receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who combined for 13 touchdowns last season. Master Teague III, who had 514 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2020, will lead the Bucks' rushing attack. He'll be tasked with replacing Trey Sermon and his 7.5 yards per carry last season. The biggest question mark is at quarterback for OSU, with redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud getting the starting nod.