B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for 2021 Season

David Kenyon

Clemson, Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State. Boring picks all around, yeah, but I'm not convinced the balance of power is going to shift in 2021. I can't get behind Texas A&M, Iowa State, Notre Dame or Oregon to finish better than 10-2. Cincinnati would need to be undefeated to have a remote chance, and I'm not expecting that, either. In my opinion, Georgia is the only other CFP-caliber team—and the unproven group of receivers is concerning to me.

We can laugh about how incorrect I am in a couple months!

Overall, I'm on the Clemson train in 2021. I fully anticipate the Tigers having one of the nation's most disruptive defenses and cruising through the ACC. Justyn Ross' return is a huge boost for the offense, and I was already sold on quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei anyway. Dabo Swinney gets championship No. 3.

Adam Kramer

Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson will make the playoff. It is incredibly chalky, and I am sorry it is as boring as it is. It just feels like a season with a handful of elite teams that are positioned to thrive. And yes, it does feel strange leaving Alabama out. I just think the roster losses will be more significant than expected.

As for a national champion, give me Georgia. I love the talent, quarterback and makeup of this group. If not now, when?

Kerry Miller

Here's where I hedge on my "C.J. Stroud to win the Heisman" prediction. It's going to be No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Wisconsin. But while my picks for the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds are a bit unorthodox, I will boringly go all chalk from there with Alabama defeating Oklahoma in the national championship.

Morgan Moriarty

I loathe making predictions like this before games have even started, but here we go. For my College Football Playoff, I'm going with Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

As far as who wins it all, I'm going to have to go with Clemson here. Don't get me wrong; it's hard to pick against Alabama to repeat. But replacing Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and leading receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle is a tall task, even for Nick Saban. Let me be clear, though: I am rooting for complete chaos this season, so I kind of hope these predictions don't come true.

Brad Shepard

Alabama is the chalk choice, but I'm sick of picking the Tide. They don't need my vote to be awesome, so let's roll with Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State and North Carolina.

Starting with more surprising picks first, it's fun going with an underdog, and Sam Howell should get to toss it around in his final year in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels lost some offensive firepower, but the defense will be much better. As for the Dawgs, JT Daniels playing a full season in Athens is going to be exciting to watch.

Still, this is Spencer Rattler's year, and Lincoln Riley will get his first national title.