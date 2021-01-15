Way-Too-Early Heisman Candidates for 2021 College Football Season

1 of 10

Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State (100-1)

Penn State's 2020 season was awful, but the Nittany Lions should bounce back next year if they get more consistent play out of their quarterback. Sean Clifford threw eight interceptions during the five-game losing streak to open the season. But he has shown at times in the past two years that he could be a college football star.

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (100-1)

Kyren Williams was one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2020 season. He had only 29 total yards from scrimmage in 2019, but he went for 1,438 yards and 14 touchdowns while carrying Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff this year. The Fighting Irish don't have many sure things on the roster heading into next year, but Williams is a big one.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (150-1)

A wide receiver just won the Heisman for the first time in three decades. Next up? Maybe a defensive player for the first time since 1997? Kayvon Thibodeaux racked up 9.0 sacks in the final 10 games of his true freshman season in 2019, and he had 9.5 tackles for loss in only seven games this year. The former No. 2 overall recruit could have a Chase Young type of year in 2021.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA (150-1)

UCLA went only 3-4, but the offense is finally starting to look like what was expected when the Bruins hired Chip Kelly before the 2018 season. They averaged more than 35 points and 455 total yards per game, and year No. 4 with DTR at quarterback could bring about another spike in production.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (Not Listed)

Throughout the 2020 season, Ohio State's depth chart listed true freshmen Jack Miller III and C.J. Stroud as co-backups to Justin Fields at quarterback. Neither one attempted a pass this season, and it's far too early to have any idea which one (if either) will win the starting job in 2021. And yet, Miller is listed at 40-1 for the Heisman while Stroud—the much higher-rated recruit, for what it's worth—is unlisted. Seriously? Ohio State's tight end (Jeremy Ruckert) is given 250-1 odds, but no sign of its possible starting quarterback? That seems like a major mistake.