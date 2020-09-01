Top College Football Teams Who Could Pull off Undefeated Seasons

1 of 8

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Biggest Hurdles: vs. Texas A&M (Oct. 3), vs. Georgia (Oct. 17), at LSU (Nov. 14), vs. Auburn (Nov. 28)

In most years, Alabama is an obvious early choice in any conversation about teams that could go undefeated. That's primarily because the Crimson Tide consistently have the most talented rosters, but it's also partially because they make the SEC gauntlet as favorable as possible on their schedule—no daunting nonconference opponents, oftentimes a Group of Five opponent the week after the SEC opener, an FCS cream puff the weekend before the Iron Bowl and always the bye week right before facing LSU.

They still get that bye week before LSU, but zero nonconference games made it impossible to massage this schedule to Alabama's typical level of comfort.

Nick Saban's guys should still be favored in every game, but actually winning every game on this grind is fairly unlikely. They might pull it off, but odds are the Crimson Tide will have a loss before Halloween and a second one after it.

We've all been looking forward to the Georgia at Alabama game for a long time, but that's just one part of a big October for Alabama. Four straight against Texas A&M, (at) Ole Miss, Georgia and (at) Tennessee is brutal, and finishing off that stretch with a potentially tricky game against Mike Leach and Mississippi State is an added wrinkle.

And that's just what Alabama needs to slog through to get to the meat of its schedule: the road game against LSU followed immediately by home games against the staunch defenses of Kentucky and Auburn.

Again, Alabama has the talent to win any and all of those games. Getting Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Alex Leatherwood and Dylan Moses all back for one more year keeps the Crimson Tide among the favorites to win the national championship. But there's only about a 10 percent chance this team goes 10-0—better odds than the vast majority of teams this year, but worse odds than we would usually give Alabama.