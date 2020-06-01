Clemson WR Justyn Ross to Undergo Spinal Surgery, Miss Entire 2020 Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Monday that wide receiver Justyn Ross would need to undergo spinal surgery for a congenital fusion and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2020 season, according to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press and Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. 

The injury was discovered after Ross missed time in March because of "stinger symptoms":

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Next Man Up: Who steps in and contributes with loss of Justyn Ross?

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Next Man Up: Who steps in and contributes with loss of Justyn Ross?

    David Hood
    via TigerNet.com

    The best plays from WR Justyn Ross at Clemson

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    The best plays from WR Justyn Ross at Clemson

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Dabo Swinney on George Floyd: We Have Witnessed 'Disgusting Acts of Evil'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dabo Swinney on George Floyd: We Have Witnessed 'Disgusting Acts of Evil'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Clemson Football: Tigers are going to miss Justyn Ross immensely in 2020

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Clemson Football: Tigers are going to miss Justyn Ross immensely in 2020

    Rubbing the Rock
    via Rubbing the Rock