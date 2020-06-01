Clemson WR Justyn Ross to Undergo Spinal Surgery, Miss Entire 2020 Season

Clemson WR Justyn Ross to Undergo Spinal Surgery, Miss Entire 2020 SeasonJune 1, 2020
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Monday that wide receiver Justyn Ross would need to undergo spinal surgery for a congenital fusion and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2020 season, according to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press and Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
The injury was discovered after Ross missed time in March because of "stinger symptoms":
Pete Thamel @PeteThamel
Dabo said he has a "congenital fusion" that he'd had his whole life. It showed up in the X-Rays on his stinger. He also has a bulging disc. The Steelers neurosurgeon is going to perform the surgery. "He will be out this year. He will not be able to play this fall." https://t.co/lQLoh48XuY
