Clemson WR Justyn Ross to Undergo Spinal Surgery, Miss Entire 2020 Season

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Monday that wide receiver Justyn Ross would need to undergo spinal surgery for a congenital fusion and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2020 season, according to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press and Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

The injury was discovered after Ross missed time in March because of "stinger symptoms":

