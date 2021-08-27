Ranking the Most Disappointing CFB Seasons Since 2000

0 of 8

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Disappointment is inevitable in every college football season. Although we can spend more than eight months preparing for the next year and usually are fairly certain what to expect, a highly regarded team will occasionally have a bad season.

And sometimes, it's straight-up disastrous.

During the last two decades, many perceived national title contenders have fallen out of the race in a matter of weeks. Worse yet, though, several of them kept on losing.

All of the teams highlighted held a Top 10 preseason ranking but ended well short of their expectations.