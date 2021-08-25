Bold Predictions for Seahawks' 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

John Froschauer/Associated Press

DK Metcalf has rapidly become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Metcalf's third season in the NFL could be his best yet, and he may finish the season with the No. 1 spot on the receiving yards leaderboard.

Metcalf finished his sophomore campaign seventh in that category despite featuring in an offense with two 1,000-yard wideouts.

Russell Wilson's connection with Tyler Lockett does not take away anything Metcalf produces on the opposite end of the field. That makes him one of the leading contenders to be the top wideout in 2021.

Defensively, the Seattle Seahawks will once again need to get the best out of Jamal Adams in the secondary to make up for weaknesses in other parts of the defensive backfield.

With his contract situation out of the way, Adams can direct his full focus to his on-field accomplishments and he could finish high up the leaderboard in a few defensive stat categories.