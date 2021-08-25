Bold Predictions for Saints' 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are going through a transitional phase.

For the first time since the 2006 season, Drew Brees will not be on the Week 1 roster. Jameis Winston is the likely successor to the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

A different set of expectations come with the new signal-caller, and things have been made worse for him since Michael Thomas is out with an injury.

At the start of the season, the Saints need some of their young wide receivers to step up alongside Alvin Kamara to provide support for the new starting quarterback.

Marquez Callaway has looked the part of a special wide receiver in preseason, and he could be the breakout star to fill the void until Thomas returns.

Callaway, Kamara and others face an almost impossible task of keeping pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a playoff spot through a wild-card berth is attainable.