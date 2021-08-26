76ers' Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have been relatively quiet during the 2021 NBA offseason, which feels strangely disappointing for a team that had a .681 winning percentage and the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

But given that the thud of Philadelphia's (and Ben Simmons') playoff collapse still echoes around the hoops world, it's fair to wonder whether the Sixers have done enough to keep themselves in the championship chase.

It's also tempting to reserve judgments on this team given the likelihood of a Simmons swap at some point, but we can only assess what Philadelphia has now. Which is what we're doing here by tacking letter grades on to the franchise's three most important moves of the summer.