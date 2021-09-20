Klay Thompson, James Wiseman Injury Updates Provided by Warriors Ahead of Camp

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors announced star Klay Thompson and big man James Wiseman are both making "good progress" on their injury rehab processes and on track to take the court during the 2021-22 campaign.

Thompson "is expected to participate in various controlled drills during training camp," while Wiseman "is expected to participate in individual shooting and other individual on-court activities during training camp."

Wiseman is looking to return from April 15 surgery on his right meniscus. He appeared in 39 games during his rookie season and averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a night.

Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles during a workout in November 2020 as he was preparing for the season, ruling him out for the entire year.

It was the second straight missed season for the guard, who also tore his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Warriors struggled without him, failing to make the playoffs in either of the past two years after reaching the NBA Finals in each of the previous five seasons. They lost in the play-in tournament this past season after going 15-50 in 2019-20.

When healthy, Thompson is one of the most efficient players in the league. He earned five straight All-Star selections from 2014 to 2019, averaging at least 20 points per game despite playing alongside top scorers such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

The 31-year-old is fifth among active players with a 41.9 career three-point percentage, hitting at least 40 percent of attempts in each of his eight seasons in the NBA.

Golden State is counting on his return in 2021-22, but the team will have to remain patient as he works his way back to full strength.