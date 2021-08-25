Top 11 2022 Commits Walking into Ideal Situations

0 of 11

Credit: 247Sports

Sometimes, the stars align for certain prospects.

In some cases, they are elite players who are stepping onto teams that need major help at their positions. Other times, the depth chart is clearing up at just the right time for them to make an impact.

It doesn't necessarily mean that they're the odds-on favorites to start as true freshmen.

Think of Ty Thompson's situation at Oregon this year. Even though Thompson may not start the opener, Tyler Shough transferred to Texas Tech, meaning the freshman could benefit from the first blush of faltering from Anthony Brown. Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal also indicated Thompson and Brown are still in a close competition for the starting job, according to the Register-Guard's Chris Hansen.

Clemson running back Will Shipley is also in a nice situation after Travis Etienne left for the NFL.

Who are 2022 commits who could nestle into comfortable situations and seize the spotlight? Let's take a look.