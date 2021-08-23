Bold Predictions for Raiders' 2021 NFL Season

1 of 3

John Locher/Associated Press

The Raiders return their No. 1 weapon in the passing game (tight end Darren Waller), but they have lost their top wide receiver from last season, as Nelson Agholor signed with the New England Patriots in free agency. So Las Vegas is going to need at least one receiver to step up and give quarterback Derek Carr somebody other than Waller to consistently throw to.

The most likely option to take on an expanded role is Henry Ruggs III, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft who flashed his potential during his rookie season. He had only 26 receptions, but he turned those into 452 yards and two touchdowns because of his big-play ability.

If Ruggs can develop other parts of his game and become more than a deep threat, he should take over nicely as the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver. And it seems he's progressing well.

"I'm feeling a lot more comfortable, especially with the playbook," Ruggs recently told NFL Network (h/t Clint Buckley of 247Sports). "Last year with no offseason, no extra time to put in work, it was like I was confused and just thinking too much. But the game, it feels slower. It feels like I'm moving at my speed."

That's why Ruggs will break out in his second season and surpass the 1,000-yard mark, living up to the potential Las Vegas saw when taking him in the draft.