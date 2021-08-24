Projecting a Hypothetical 12-Team College Football Playoff for 2021-22 Season

1 of 9

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Even at No. 12 in the initial AP Top 25 rankings, Wisconsin is being slept on by the majority of voters.

The Badgers offense had a rough go of it in the middle of their seven-game season, but let's not forget they had a redshirt freshman at quarterback and a true freshman at running back, had to replace several key wide receivers and lost a 2019 unanimous All-American center (Tyler Biadasz), all while trying to navigate a pandemic that caused several of their games to be canceled.

As troubling as it was to watch them get held to seven points or fewer in three consecutive losses, offensive struggles were to be expected. Wisconsin's offense should be considerably better in 2021, and its always-solid defense figures to rank among the best in the nation. Taking the schedule into consideration, this looks like an 11-win team destined for a date with Ohio State in the Big Ten championship.

But Wisconsin is not as good as Georgia, which is probably also a little bit undervalued at No. 5 in the preseason polls. If QB JT Daniels is as good for a full season as he was for that four-game audition last fall, this might be the team to beat this season.

The only major question mark with the Bulldogs is the secondary, where they need to replace just about everybody from last season. But they went out and got Derion Kendrick (Clemson) and Tykee Smith* (West Virginia) from the transfer portal, and they have a star waiting in the wings in redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo. So, a bunch of new guys, but also a lot of good ones.

*Smith is out indefinitely with a foot injury and might miss the opener against Clemson, but we assume he will be healthy in time for this hypothetical 12-team playoff.

Georgia has had one of the best rush defenses in the nation over the past several years, and we all know Wisconsin loves the ground-and-pound approach. Factor in the home-field advantage for the Dawgs, and this one could get a little ugly.

Projection: Georgia 35, Wisconsin 24