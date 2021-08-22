Projecting the 5 Worst MLB Teams Next Season

0 of 5

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Rebuilds are difficult, they seem to stretch on forever and they are never fun for fans. The payoff can be worthwhile though, if front offices build their teams the right way. The Houston Astros famously made tanking a tactic, and they tanked to the top, winning the 2017 World Series. The Astros have remained one of the better teams ever since.

Even the big-spending New York Yankees aren't immune to down seasons and rebuilding periods. The Baby Bombers helped reignite the Yankees after a four-year span in which New York made the playoffs only once, losing the AL Wild Card Game to the Astros in 2015. Two years later they were in the ALCS with a homegrown core and supplementary players that were acquired because of a loaded farm system that was stocked during those down years from 2013-2016.

Looking ahead to next season, we can probably predict a few teams that will be toward the bottom of the standings. Sure, there will be a few surprisingly bad teams because there always are, but these five teams likely won't be at the top and shouldn’t be given the timeline of their rebuilds, their contracts past this season and the state of their farm systems.